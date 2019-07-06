Aflac (AFL) Holder Synovus Financial Boosted Its Holding by $715,350; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Cut Holding

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 14,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.71 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 1.71M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5. On Friday, March 22 Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 2,000 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,221 shares to 504,530 shares, valued at $27.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,743 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department reported 2,190 shares. 342,532 were reported by Amer Int. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.09% or 19,763 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 4,500 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Legacy Private Tru Com reported 55,815 shares. Burney holds 0.29% or 92,841 shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 5,547 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg, a France-based fund reported 381,628 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated stated it has 8,631 shares. Daiwa Gp invested in 40,852 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Court Place Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.67% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 34,189 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank owns 4,376 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.84B for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

