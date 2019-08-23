Aflac (AFL) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Holding; Catalent (CTLT) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 517,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.05 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 620,625 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 345,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 5.03M shares traded or 59.82% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 41,300 shares to 63,485 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,400 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 20,408 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 383,549 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sit Invest Assocs Inc stated it has 8,025 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa owns 50,327 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.03% or 145,789 shares. 28,582 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Td Asset Management reported 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 20,714 were reported by Duncker Streett And. 14,138 were accumulated by Keating Inv Counselors. Pnc Financial Grp Inc owns 329,029 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trillium Asset Ltd has 0.99% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc owns 4,069 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Com reported 8,043 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Colorado-based fund reported 15,974 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 887,674 shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $925.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset has 0.14% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Diversified Tru has invested 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 11,512 were reported by Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Axa has invested 0.04% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 3.80M shares. Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 18,400 shares. 71,911 are held by Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Td Asset invested in 466,245 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id stated it has 51,055 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 10,613 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 104,573 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.07% or 49,852 shares.