Aflac (AFL) Holder Ls Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding by $504,800; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose While Sio Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 154.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 149,488 shares as the company's stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 245,968 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, up from 96,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83 million shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,096 shares as the company's stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 121,718 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 131,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $37.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 3.13M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma owns 9,420 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 4.77M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 54,327 are held by Martingale Asset Limited Partnership. Nexus Inv Management reported 269,471 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Plc accumulated 7.83 million shares. Iowa-based Principal Fin has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,406 shares. B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt reported 0.97% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.15% or 8,292 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 749,989 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Meeder Asset Inc has 0.48% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 92,850 shares. Twin Management owns 37,340 shares. Cypress Cap has invested 0.59% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Medical Systems Inc by 312,455 shares to 173,652 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 571,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,319 shares to 20,588 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 34,588 shares. Sabal has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 257,302 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 52,227 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited accumulated 512,760 shares or 4.36% of the stock. Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept invested in 0.19% or 9,000 shares. Regentatlantic Llc reported 47,446 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 69,399 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 31,888 shares. Sit Inv Associates holds 8,025 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 245,900 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hilltop Holdings holds 10,120 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

