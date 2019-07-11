Aflac (AFL) Holder Loudon Investment Management Lowered Position; Avalon Global Asset Management Increases Stake in Cvs Health (Call) (CVS)

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 141,383 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.90% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 10.78M shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II also sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares. 27,120 shares valued at $1.29M were sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,295 shares to 45,042 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.37 million for 13.20 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Covington Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Davis R M Inc has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 19,261 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 21,609 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.28% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 61,770 shares. Sabal has 2.54% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mirae Asset Global has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 101,040 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.64M shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability owns 61,134 shares. Kwmg Lc owns 53,918 shares. Novare Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 123,893 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 43,224 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First National Trust invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). South Dakota Council has 57,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares to 45,830 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,060 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, February 1 MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.