Aflac (AFL) Holder Loudon Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $364,000; American Assets Investment Management Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Upped as Share Value Rose

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 50,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.63. About 2.43M shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take helm at Goldman after rival’s exit; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as Ideal Employer in global financial space; 06/03/2018 – Select Sands Appoints Mr. Daniel Gillett and Mr. Steven Goldman to the Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to Settle Forex Case; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS CLIENTS WERE SEEKING BITCOIN EXPOSURE; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Total Staff Increased 2% During the First Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s […]

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 3.46 million shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares to 40,549 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru Communications holds 0.09% or 17,436 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Homrich Berg has 7,836 shares. Gyroscope Cap Gru Limited stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 4,301 shares. 6,706 were reported by Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.25% or 224,603 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group invested in 0.18% or 2.26 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 179,852 shares. Liberty Cap Management accumulated 90,907 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs, Minnesota-based fund reported 659,145 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% or 1.49 million shares. Montgomery Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.3% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pinnacle owns 64,535 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of The West has 0.09% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 15,676 shares.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $763.66M for 12.01 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.