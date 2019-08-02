Aflac (AFL) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.69 Million as Stock Rose; Advisory Research Has Lowered Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Stake by $428,637

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 13,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The hedge fund held 18,313 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 32,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Chefs’ Warehouse for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 67,155 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69 TO $0.78; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 EPS 68c-EPS 77c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHEF); 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 33,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 114,967 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 148,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 1.22M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 12.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million worth of stock or 37,880 shares. $99,659 worth of stock was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponet Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 18,448 shares to 208,091 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 74,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 365,000 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 3.79M are owned by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Prudential Finance reported 2.15 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 14,346 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.06% or 4,057 shares in its portfolio. Cap Va invested in 70,200 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Axa reported 50,327 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 16,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 0.16% or 257,302 shares in its portfolio. Architects Incorporated reported 5,421 shares stake. Capital City Trust Fl holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 26,707 shares. 39.67 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Cordasco Fincl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 490 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $60,301 activity. Shares for $90,175 were sold by Lecouras Patricia on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 15,929 shares. 7,537 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 14,555 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc stated it has 1,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Lc holds 295,853 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 36,405 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 230,609 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.82% or 508,407 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 35,599 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na stated it has 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).