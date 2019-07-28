Aflac (AFL) Holder Caprock Group Lowered Stake; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $678,800 as Stock Price Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 7,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,666 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 12,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36 million shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,326 shares to 32,680 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Koide Masatoshi sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29 million. LAKE CHARLES D II had sold 37,880 shares worth $1.82M on Tuesday, February 5.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 319,298 shares to 388,553 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn accumulated 16,373 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 8,696 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Washington Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Fjarde Ap stated it has 257,302 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Strategic Ltd Company invested in 35,023 shares. Brinker invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Eaton Vance accumulated 1.30 million shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 225,285 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Willis Counsel reported 468,822 shares stake. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 0.04% or 165,756 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc reported 233,297 shares stake. Acg Wealth invested in 29,668 shares.

