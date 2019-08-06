Aflac (AFL) Holder Berkshire Asset Management Lowered Its Position; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Share Price Rose, Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut by $14.58 Million Its Holding

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 323,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 263,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00 million, down from 587,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 9.92 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 4.17 million shares traded or 36.77% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 16,343 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Llc reported 16,806 shares. Captrust Finance holds 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 13,760 shares. Financial Architects owns 5,421 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 490 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 3.16 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 85,222 shares. Cookson Peirce And Com Incorporated holds 2.15% or 508,805 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pitcairn holds 0.09% or 16,373 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 10,628 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 8,094 shares.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) by 18,336 shares to 574,365 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl (NYSE:PPL) by 23,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,710 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61 million for 11.89 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 190,731 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com owns 11,467 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.06% or 161,927 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 15,255 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Illinois-based First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 929,793 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 12,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 15,767 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 6,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Addison Cap Company has 7,600 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Com holds 0% or 5,251 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.15M for 38.88 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.20M shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 608,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).