Aflac (AFL) Analysts See $1.06 EPS; Kdi Capital Partners Has Lowered By $609,700 Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake

Analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report $1.06 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.91% from last quarter's $1.03 EPS. AFL's profit would be $784.80M giving it 12.35 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Aflac Incorporated's analysts see -6.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 2.61M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BlackRock has $55000 highest and $500 lowest target. $527.50’s average target is 18.22% above currents $446.2 stock price. BlackRock had 7 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $515 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 15. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 EPS, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.76 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 2.20% above currents $52.35 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded the shares of AFL in report on Monday, July 29 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $38.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.