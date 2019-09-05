Affinity Investment Advisors Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose, Fil LTD Has Decreased Holding

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63 million, up from 81,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $212.76. About 8.35M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd analyzed 227,419 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 364,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.61M, down from 591,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $64.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $252.83. About 562,975 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 52,768 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $99.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 924,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.17 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,645 shares to 50,502 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 10,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,438 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).