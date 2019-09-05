Affinity Investment Advisors Upped Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position; Innodata (INOD) Shorts Down By 37.84%

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 10.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,180 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 32,338 shares with $4.38 million value, up from 29,158 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $67.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 3.69M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) had a decrease of 37.84% in short interest. INOD’s SI was 6,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 37.84% from 11,100 shares previously. With 17,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD)’s short sellers to cover INOD’s short positions. The SI to Innodata Inc’s float is 0.03%. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 16,022 shares traded. Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) has risen 6.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.84% the S&P500. Some Historical INOD News: 21/04/2018 DJ Innodata Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INOD)

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $120.83’s average target is 1.45% above currents $119.1 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar reports retail sales for July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Buy Caterpillar For The Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc invested in 18,108 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nordea Investment invested in 523,615 shares. Madison Investment Holdg holds 0.33% or 134,072 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 62,351 shares. New York-based Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.3% or 18,660 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc accumulated 10,103 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Allstate has 0.19% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Country Tru Fincl Bank reported 168,669 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated holds 0.44% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation reported 0.1% stake. The Florida-based Naples Glob Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hudock Gp Lc invested in 0.34% or 6,949 shares. Stock Yards State Bank reported 65,105 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,687 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 72,640 shares to 166,189 valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 7,997 shares and now owns 23,359 shares. Dowdupont Inc was reduced too.

More important recent Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Innodata Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INOD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Innodata Inc. (INOD) CEO Jack Abuhoff on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Innodata Inc. (INOD) CEO Jack Abuhoff on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Innodata Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Announces that Nick Toor Joins Board of Directors – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.11 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Digital Data Solutions , Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). It currently has negative earnings. The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $153,579 activity. LUZICH PARTNERS LLC had sold 11,888 shares worth $15,252 on Tuesday, August 20.