Affinity Investment Advisors Upped Apple (AAPL) Position By $1.10 Million; Educational Development (EDUC) Sentiment Is 1.25

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc acquired 5,820 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 87,568 shares with $16.63 million value, up from 81,748 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $935.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’

Educational Development Corp (EDUC) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 10 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 8 cut down and sold positions in Educational Development Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.64 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Educational Development Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. HSBC downgraded it to “Reduce” rating and $180 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. 1,521 shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D, worth $255,087 on Friday, February 1.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased American Express (NYSE:AXP) stake by 22,906 shares to 45,508 valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 39,805 shares and now owns 98,721 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational childrenÂ’s books in the United States. The company has market cap of $54.96 million. The firm offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It has a 8.3 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Home Business and Publishing.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $8,225 activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Educational Development Corporation for 69,214 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 37,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 42,102 shares traded or 367.59% up from the average. Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) has declined 31.17% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDUC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Educational Development Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EDUC); 29/05/2018 – Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2018