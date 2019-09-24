Affinity Investment Advisors Trimmed Target (TGT) Holding by $615,674 as Stock Rose; Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Holding in Danaos (DAC) as Market Valuation Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 56,322 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 63,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 3.63 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (DAC) by 91.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 610,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% . The institutional investor held 53,914 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 664,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaos Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 79,015 shares traded or 487.78% up from the average. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has declined 62.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 34,632 shares to 113,953 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 13,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Analysts await Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, down 33.54% or $1.08 from last year’s $3.22 per share. DAC’s profit will be $32.88M for 1.02 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Danaos Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

