Affinity Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake in Ppl (PPL) by $3.64 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Wintergreen Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.62 Million

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $165.97. About 469,490 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 117,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 226,425 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, down from 343,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 1.13M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.50 million for 12.26 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.