Affinity Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake in Bristol Myers (BMY) by $2.02 Million; Bares Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Comscore (SCOR) by $6.77 Million

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers (BMY) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 43,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,357 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 199,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.32 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc. (SCOR) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 338,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61M, down from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comscore Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 410,754 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 25,100 shares. King Luther Mngmt holds 0.02% or 99,280 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 153,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has 1.08M shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 30,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 170,419 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 666 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.45% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 15,955 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 67,854 shares. Teton reported 0.4% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Harvey Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 95,000 shares. State Street Corp owns 83,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 2.52 million shares.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: comScore (SCOR) – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ComScore slides again after financing, -9.8% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “comScore’s Stock Hits New Lows – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst: “The Story Has Changed” for This Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “comScore Can’t Be Written Off Just Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16,800 shares to 105,650 shares, valued at $30.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board reported 413,784 shares. Checchi Advisers accumulated 13,158 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 336,465 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 185,624 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Deprince Race Zollo reported 420,365 shares. 2.24 million were reported by Pointstate Cap Lp. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First United Commercial Bank reported 1.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 2.22 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance Corporation invested in 1.25M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 146,870 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3,933 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 23,742 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has 655 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers completes divestment of UPSA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.