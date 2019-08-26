Affinity Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.00 Million; Westwood Global Investments Position in Tenaris (TS) Lifted as Share Value Declined

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43 million, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 2.69M shares traded or 16.46% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 159,169 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 178,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 9.36M shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl holds 506,707 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi invested in 0.01% or 866 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Strategic Ser has 66,676 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Principal Gru Inc invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 20,315 are owned by Bessemer Group Inc. Associated Banc holds 0.82% or 264,566 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap reported 454,862 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 47,073 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Mcf Advsr Ltd Company reported 673 shares. Fernwood Management Limited Liability Corp reported 49,093 shares stake. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 3,770 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management reported 0.11% stake. Parus Finance (Uk) Limited owns 397,430 shares.