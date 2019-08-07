Affinity Investment Advisors Stake in United Rentals (URI) Has Trimmed by $2.19 Million; Montrusco Bolton Investments Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 52,511 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 71,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 1.19M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 462,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.98 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.06. About 1.98M shares traded or 134.95% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $69; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – WPT INDUSTRIAL REIT WlRu.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14.50 FROM $13.50; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MOVES-RBC unit names head of client operations in Canada; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Former Portsmouth FC owner detained in Russia for suspected fraud – RBC; 23/04/2018 – RBC’S TOM PORCELLI CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC JCI.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Horizn Knowledge Platform Capabilities That Facilitate RBC’s Digital Activation Strategy Recognized By Celent With A Model Bank 2018 Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Lc has 300,382 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 336,820 shares. Wilen Management Corporation reported 1.96% stake. Scout Invs has 613,455 shares. 56,236 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Trust Of Vermont owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 9,878 shares. 7,646 are owned by Cibc Asset Inc. British Columbia Invest, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 22,303 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt accumulated 4,070 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 146,407 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 47,555 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 13,297 shares. 3,480 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 4.98 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44B for 11.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 19,587 shares to 112,276 shares, valued at $19.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 41,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).