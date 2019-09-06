Affinity Investment Advisors Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) Trimmed by $2.73 Million as Share Value Declined; First Foundation Advisors Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake as Valuation Rose

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 65,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 179,384 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 244,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 3.44M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 24/05/2018 – Roots and Wings Team Wins Tenth Annual U.S. Strategy Challenge; 09/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 19/03/2018 – ALUMINUM IS MORGAN STANLEY’S PREFERRED METAL AFTER PRICE FALL; 04/04/2018 – Global Technical Ceramics Markets to 2022: Key Companies Include Bakony Technical Ceramics, Dyson Technical Ceramics, ETI, Morgan Advanced Materials and Saint Global – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Trump Taps Ex-Morgan Banker Muzinich for No. 2 Role at Treasury; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kelleher Can’t Wait for Electronic Bond Trading; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: MS EARNINGS ARE `GREAT QUALITY’ WITH LITTLE RISK; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 6,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 448,973 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 455,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $120.31. About 979,275 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.67 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 8.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

