Affinity Investment Advisors Raised Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose; Parsley Energy (PE) Holder Denali Advisors Cut Its Holding by $3.91 Million as Share Price Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63 million, up from 81,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $206.39. About 2.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) by 95.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 205,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 9,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189,000, down from 215,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 209,386 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs (NYSE:HIG) by 53,124 shares to 94,677 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hospitality Properties (NYSE:HPT) by 98,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,874 shares, and cut its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 14,600 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,500 shares, and has risen its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.78M for 11.57 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.