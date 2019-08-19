Affinity Investment Advisors Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $3.51 Million

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $137.8. About 9.60 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63 million, up from 81,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $211.54. About 13.79M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video); 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 56,730 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Co accumulated 2,000 shares. Accuvest Glob invested in 0.95% or 14,880 shares. Texas-based Highland Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.71 million shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.29% or 22,839 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B reported 5.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hirtle Callaghan Company Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Deltec Asset Management Lc has invested 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhode Island-based Blue Fincl Inc has invested 4.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pnc Financial Ser Gru Inc holds 1.57% or 13.33M shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 5,750 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 34,001 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 3.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Koshinski Asset invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 66,088 shares to 40,861 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 39,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,721 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations In (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 265,712 are held by Front Barnett Associate Lc. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 193,002 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.03 million shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 2.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.55 million shares. Summit Strategies invested in 6,460 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 3.76% or 278,688 shares. First Republic Mgmt owns 2.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.76 million shares. Maryland-based Spc Financial has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Co has invested 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 65,400 are owned by Clark Estates Ny. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability holds 2.75% or 12.77 million shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). General Investors holds 89,000 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 19,801 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 34,000 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.