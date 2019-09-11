Affinity Investment Advisors Raised Holding in Comcast Class A (CMCSA); Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Share Price Rose While Sei Investments Company Boosted Holding by $2.44 Million

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.31M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 03/05/2018 – DSL Reports: Scoop: Charter Wireless Drops June 30, Mirrors Comcast Pricing; 24/05/2018 – Fox hunting Comcast’s bold bid […]; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 4337.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 14,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,422 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $190.98. About 42,787 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 1.50 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Art Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,015 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com stated it has 1,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allen Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,803 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. 2,639 were accumulated by Old Natl Natl Bank In. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 85,052 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 307 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 26,102 shares. Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). First Trust Advsr LP reported 3,595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 18,444 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 41,684 shares to 104,080 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 8,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,719 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

