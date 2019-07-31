Affinity Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Chevron (CVX) as Valuation Rose; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH) Share Value Rose, Greenleaf Trust Upped by $824,880 Its Position

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 4,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,754 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, up from 54,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $164.05. About 388,225 shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 29.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 35,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 121,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 3.69 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC) by 12,780 shares to 16,618 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Financials Etf (IXG) by 10,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,136 shares, and cut its stake in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SSL).

