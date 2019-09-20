Affinity Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) as Stock Value Declined; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $2.24 Million

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 49,025 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 80,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 689,085 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 89,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.20 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $226.03. About 1.57 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $476.63 million for 6.39 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

