Affinity Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) as Stock Declined; Lathrop Investment Management Decreased Its Nike B (NKE) Position by $610,092; Valuation Rose

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.69M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NKE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 176,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 183,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar: Making My Buy, Sell, Hold Decision – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 16,023 shares to 21,043 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 20,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,213 shares, and cut its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

