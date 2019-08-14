Affinity Investment Advisors Lifted Holding in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) as Market Value Declined; Litespeed Management Cut Position in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by $2.66 Million as Stock Price Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 11.33M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 22/03/2018 – Four senior UK politicians urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 552,261 shares traded or 42.56% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 22/03/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS CEO COMMENTS ON HOLDER BOARD NOMINATIONS IN MEMO; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 10/04/2018 – Frank Friedman joins Scripps as vice president of consumer engagement for Local Media; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO FILES PROXY NOMINATING SLATE FOR E.W. SCRIPPS BOARD; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “E.W. Scripps Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scripps to acquire eight television stations from Nexstar-Tribune merger divestitures – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07M shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345,789 activity.

