Affinity Investment Advisors Increased Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) as Market Valuation Declined; Daruma Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) as Stock Value Rose

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.26 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 9,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 79,138 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.91 million, down from 88,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $616.01. About 172,823 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $82.09M for 68.75 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 23,598 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $24.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 281,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD).

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) by 43,027 shares to 156,357 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 66,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,720 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC).