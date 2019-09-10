Affinity Investment Advisors Holding in Cummins (CMI) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Value Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Upped Its Stake by $357,000

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 2.54 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 43.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 21,043 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 37,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.9. About 1.21 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 15,010 shares. California-based Glendon Ltd Partnership has invested 1.27% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 327,815 shares. 197 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 17,338 shares. Bartlett & holds 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 677 shares. First Trust Co accumulated 0.06% or 12,445 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.25% or 65,135 shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors has 200 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 12,115 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cwm invested in 0% or 1,085 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp owns 196,487 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Da Davidson & holds 0.05% or 57,127 shares in its portfolio.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Regions holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 17,803 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc owns 534 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. James Invest reported 0.05% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Chilton Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Carroll Financial Assoc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 7 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 621,829 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Windward Cap Management Co Ca stated it has 1.42% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jaffetilchin Inv Lc accumulated 4,801 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Limited reported 7,532 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 0.01% or 210 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $583.87M for 10.67 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.