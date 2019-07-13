Affinity Investment Advisors Has Trimmed By $4.80 Million Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Introgen Therapeutics (INGN)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 31.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 77,365 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 170,311 shares with $10.60M value, down from 247,676 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $167.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08 million shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says

Introgen Therapeutics Inc (INGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 120 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 96 sold and reduced their positions in Introgen Therapeutics Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 22.35 million shares, down from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Introgen Therapeutics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 55 Increased: 82 New Position: 38.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Communications Of Nevada stated it has 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Department Mb State Bank N A reported 142,191 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fir Tree Cap LP holds 2.17M shares or 11.54% of its portfolio. Bessemer Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 13,680 shares. Macroview Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,351 shares. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.21 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 570 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp owns 467,101 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md has 2.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Security Communication holds 0% or 246 shares. 14,906 were reported by Fayez Sarofim. Oarsman invested 1.89% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.28 billion for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, January 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.65 per share. INGN’s profit will be $10.97M for 31.34 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Inogen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

