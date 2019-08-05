Affinity Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stake by $344,487; Valuation Declined; Principal Financial Group Stake in American Express Co (AXP) Lowered by $1.95 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 17,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.87 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $120.63. About 3.62 million shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 11.95 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Business Launches SmartOfficeTM Motion Insights; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,500 shares. Pension Ser invested in 0.31% or 746,448 shares. Martingale Asset LP invested in 449,256 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Hodges Mgmt accumulated 12,618 shares. Beutel Goodman And accumulated 1.81 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 57,770 shares. 21,284 are held by Semper Augustus Invs Grp Limited Liability. Smead Cap stated it has 1.12 million shares. Aviva Public Limited has 245,783 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 6,300 shares. Fin Service holds 473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 976,305 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 0.36% or 101,668 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 18,812 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 77,151 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $30.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 980,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.50 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

