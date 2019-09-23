Affinity Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $2.21 Million; Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stock Price Rose While Brandywine Trust Company Raised Stake by $20.93 Million

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 277.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 523,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 712,073 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.53 million, up from 188,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. It closed at $46.76 lastly. It is down 0.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Details Compensation for Interim CEO Keith McLoughlin; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Performance Impacted by Execution-Related, External Challenges; 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 23/05/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ROBERTO LEOPARDI PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL MEALS &; 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 35,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, down from 52,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.33. About 424,639 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90 million for 5.59 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cushing Asset Lp has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 5,000 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 5,100 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.16% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,413 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 12,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ent Svcs Corp reported 98 shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj reported 3,825 shares. Salem Counselors Inc has 4,750 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 121,233 shares. 8,689 are held by Texas Yale Capital Corporation. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 932,150 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,520 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 0.08% or 14,890 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd has 0.07% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 19,533 shares. Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 9,631 shares. Element Capital Llc owns 255,848 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 19,918 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 1,844 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Blackrock accumulated 14.79M shares. Two Sigma Secs Llc accumulated 0% or 9,469 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 584,515 shares. State Street owns 9.56 million shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Communication. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 6,839 shares. 21,044 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv.

