Affinity Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $341,922; Market Value Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 8,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 31,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 39,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 2.76M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 10,764 shares to 60,350 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 44,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Company has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Edgestream Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 128,313 shares. Eqis holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 26,718 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.45% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Laffer Invests, a Tennessee-based fund reported 78,856 shares. Sun Life Inc has invested 0.08% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Systematic Mngmt LP reported 128,367 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 191 shares or 0% of the stock. World Asset owns 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 18,208 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Smithfield Communication has 265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp has 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 273,509 shares. Bridgewater LP accumulated 0.06% or 222,507 shares.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $208.38 million for 11.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 19,194 shares to 52,511 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 22,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,370 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 289,677 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,093 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc reported 383,483 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt accumulated 61,397 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management De holds 51,292 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Services Of America owns 199,365 shares. 202,442 were reported by Wetherby Asset. 932,950 are held by Cincinnati Financial Corporation. Fir Tree LP has invested 10.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.13M shares. 42,400 were reported by West Family Invs. Moreover, Monarch Cap Management has 3.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,466 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orca Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 45,467 shares or 6.11% of all its holdings. Loews Corporation accumulated 120,200 shares or 0.12% of the stock.