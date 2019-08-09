Affinity Investment Advisors Has Lifted Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Holding; Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Position Maintained by Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $196.41. About 1.06 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 7.21M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 19,204 shares. Bailard reported 14,224 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Argent Tru Co has invested 0.91% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 3,334 shares stake. Sei owns 961,497 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 97,881 were accumulated by First Merchants Corporation. Tributary Limited Liability holds 23,875 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 440,691 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 5,101 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.39% or 237,723 shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14.79 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,662 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 80,140 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.39 million shares. Davis R M holds 153,206 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16,494 shares to 39,815 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 61,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,656 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 8,835 shares to 4,701 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,114 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR).