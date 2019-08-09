Affinity Investment Advisors Has Increased Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Provident Investment Management Raised Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $369,915

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 5,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 380,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73M, up from 374,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 5.19M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Anticipate SUSA To Hit $133 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RBC On Gilead: ‘A Compelling Opportunity To Build A Long-Term Position’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 94,775 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 10,839 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 1% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 151,000 are owned by Edgar Lomax Company Va. Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 859,077 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Legal General Public Ltd Company accumulated 7.83 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc owns 0.06% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,490 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Robecosam Ag accumulated 199,513 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 49,429 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas accumulated 88,796 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt invested in 133,896 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares to 43,614 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,116 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town & Country Bancorporation Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com accumulated 3.52% or 62,848 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios has 5.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 178,371 shares. Greenbrier Prns Mngmt Limited Company has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Advisors Inc reported 41,971 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,090 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Marketfield Asset Ltd Co holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,406 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colony Group Ltd Co holds 452,324 shares. 850,413 are held by Columbus Circle Investors. Js Capital Ltd invested in 268,572 shares or 6.66% of the stock. Stadion Money Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8,592 shares. Bailard has 2.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Star Invest Mgmt owns 128,669 shares. Stifel Fincl invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 65,023 shares to 179,384 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Corp (NYSE:PHM) by 111,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,238 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Big Tech Stocks to Watch on Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.