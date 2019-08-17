Affinity Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Caterpillar (CAT) by $429,300; Rpm International (RPM) Shares Rose While Tradition Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.30 Million

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 22,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 27,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 1.32 million shares traded or 101.28% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.43 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 18,980 shares to 28,684 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 23,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 730 were reported by Mufg Americas Holding. 21,560 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd stated it has 5,140 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 23,492 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 229,800 shares. 1.35 million were reported by Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,446 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorporation And Tru Com has invested 0.18% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Federated Pa reported 1.09 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 182,993 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Company has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Metropolitan Life Co New York holds 5,726 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 205,821 shares. Regions owns 7,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mixed results for RPM International – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPM International Inc. (RPM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01 million for 18.74 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 10,698 shares to 95,438 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) by 43,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,357 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 932,085 are held by Alyeska Invest Gp L P. Advisor Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.39% or 22,302 shares. The California-based Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 111,969 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 0.11% or 152,224 shares. Bender Robert And Associates, a California-based fund reported 1,974 shares. Loeb Partners owns 200 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.18% or 281,000 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 810 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Magnetar has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cumberland Advisors holds 3,550 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 926,314 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 2,217 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.74% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 22,120 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.29% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Caterpillar (CAT) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Buy Caterpillar For The Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.