Affinity Investment Advisors Has Decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Position by $3.62 Million as Share Value Rose; Crossvault Capital Management Has Lowered Intel (INTC) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 35.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,402 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, down from 89,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.31M shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 99,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 108,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 3.72M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Flow Traders Us Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,749 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 44,987 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated accumulated 1.15% or 57,492 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 933,651 shares. 158,250 were reported by Shelter Mutual Insurance. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,005 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 508,936 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ensemble Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 12,840 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.88% or 380,570 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 93,920 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Bancshares has 1.28 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated reported 4.08% stake.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel: An Iconic Company At Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock Could Become Attractive on Pullbacks – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Impressive INTC, MMM, V, UTX Earnings, BA, CAT Disappoint – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $249,284 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability reported 2.51M shares stake. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 43,374 shares. Eminence Limited Partnership has invested 1.5% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Roanoke Asset stated it has 44,510 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 48,213 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 130,500 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Andra Ap owns 35,800 shares. Comm Natl Bank owns 5,089 shares. Chem Fincl Bank stated it has 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has invested 2.11% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fdx Advisors invested in 9,242 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd owns 1.06M shares. Group Inc stated it has 60,676 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.02% or 10,028 shares.

More news for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. The insider A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74M. The insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190.