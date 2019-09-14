Affinity Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $2.74 Million; Valuation Declined; Autodesk (ADSK) Stake Maintained by Kbc Group Nv

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 63,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 115,703 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, down from 179,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 11.19 million shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: POSITIONING OVERHANG BIG RISK FOR RUB ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Time for Versatile `Shohei Ohtani’ Trades; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 20/03/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From Morgan Parker’s `There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé’; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces New Commitment to Finance $250Bn in Low-Carbon Solutions by 2030; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 430 FROM DKK 425; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 2.4% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Not Playing Tit-for-Tat Game (Video)

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 19,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 269,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.85M, up from 249,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.47 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 65,412 shares to 676,710 shares, valued at $31.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 82,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,031 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.25 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings.