Affinity Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Shorts at CIPHERLOC (CLOK) Raised By 50%

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 24.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,645 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 50,502 shares with $9.69 million value, down from 67,147 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $223.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $202.85. About 1.56M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot

CIPHERLOC CORP (OTCMKTS:CLOK) had an increase of 50% in short interest. CLOK’s SI was 9,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 6,400 shares previously. With 11,500 avg volume, 1 days are for CIPHERLOC CORP (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s short sellers to cover CLOK’s short positions. The stock increased 4.94% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.85. About 125 shares traded. Cipherloc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $203 target. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.41 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.