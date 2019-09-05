Affinity Investment Advisors Has Cut Celgene (CELG) Position; Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $113 lowest target. $135’s average target is 1.33% above currents $133.23 stock price. Aspen Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $120 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Monday, August 12 report. See Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) latest ratings:

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 61.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 66,088 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 40,861 shares with $3.86M value, down from 106,949 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $68.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 2.34 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Scientific Sessions; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Commerce has 0.55% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 490,500 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company has 1,813 shares. Addenda has 27,458 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Insurance Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 86,545 shares. D E Shaw & Comm Inc invested in 0.9% or 7.35 million shares. Aqr Ltd Liability owns 1.03M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 101,611 shares. Montecito Bancshares And Trust invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc invested in 50,786 shares. Tru Comm Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,146 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Davidson Investment Advsrs holds 138,896 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com reported 492,403 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 4.50% above currents $96.97 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.40 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Celgene (CELG) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.2% After Amgen Buys Otezla From Celgene – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.19 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 35.91 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: AMD,TWTR,GOOG,GOOGL,AZPN,RUN – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology Provides Additional Details Relating to Filing of Form 12b-25 for Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

The stock increased 1.33% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 150,612 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c