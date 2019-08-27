Affinity Investment Advisors Has Cut By $2.25 Million Its Delta Airlines (DAL) Stake; Utah Retirement Systems Has Upped By $366,625 Its Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Position

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Delta Airlines Inc (DAL) stake by 22.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 44,203 shares as Delta Airlines Inc (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 150,525 shares with $7.78 million value, down from 194,728 last quarter. Delta Airlines Inc now has $36.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 3.19M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta

Utah Retirement Systems increased Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) stake by 30.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 73,325 shares as Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI)’s stock rose 6.46%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 312,908 shares with $1.77 million value, up from 239,583 last quarter. Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc now has $27.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 11.59M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Champions; 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Launch “The U2 Experience” Exclusive Channel on Friday, June 1; 27/03/2018 – Masters 2018 Coverage Live on SiriusXM; 29/03/2018 – STRABAG SE STRV.Vl – AWARDED TUNNELLING CONTRACT FOR SIRIUS MINERALS’ NORTH YORKSHIRE POLYHALITE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Enterprise Car Sales Now Offering Three-Month SiriusXM Subscription to Customers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIRI); 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC QTRLY AVERAGE SELF-PAY MONTHLY CHURN 1.8 PCT VS. VS 1.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sirius XM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – “Coachella Radio” Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Sirius XM vs. Apple – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sirius XM (SIRI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.93M were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 3.04 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 286,327 are owned by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability. Petrus Trust Lta invested 0.06% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Colony Ltd Llc accumulated 11,607 shares or 0% of the stock. Omers Administration reported 353,300 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co stated it has 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Geode Ltd reported 24.48 million shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd reported 93,870 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP reported 26,684 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blume Management holds 0% or 1,082 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 0% stake. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 357,705 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Concourse Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 112,521 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 26,575 shares to 1.70 million valued at $46.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 25,158 shares and now owns 780,305 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity. 5.37 million shares valued at $265.23M were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Delta, Viacom And More ‘Fast Money Picks’ For August 6 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 700 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 15,796 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Ltd Liability Com owns 778,549 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kistler owns 494 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny has invested 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Advisory Research Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 48,839 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 6,064 shares. 290,374 are held by Aperio Lc. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 85,669 shares. Old Bankshares In holds 0.05% or 16,944 shares in its portfolio. Bronson Point Ltd holds 25,000 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability owns 110 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 222 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 313,007 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 25.27% above currents $56.28 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $71 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of DAL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.28 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.