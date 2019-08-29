Affinity Investment Advisors Has Boosted By $429,300 Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position; LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) Has 1.54 Sentiment

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 152 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 99 cut down and sold equity positions in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 76.20 million shares, up from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding LPL Financial Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 82 Increased: 93 New Position: 59.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 10.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,180 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 32,338 shares with $4.38 million value, up from 29,158 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $64.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 3.08M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $120.83’s average target is 5.20% above currents $114.86 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 0.76% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.05% or 448 shares. New York-based Community Bancshares Na has invested 0.23% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership holds 11,068 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 6,494 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 28,559 shares. 4,955 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc. 1,941 are owned by Benedict Financial Advsr. Lee Danner & Bass reported 61,473 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar owns 62,125 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 31,722 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.36% or 211,428 shares. Cumberland Advsr reported 3,550 shares. Philadelphia Company has 0.1% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,529 shares.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Pulte Corp (NYSE:PHM) stake by 111,455 shares to 109,238 valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) stake by 13,426 shares and now owns 36,501 shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 382,941 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.93 billion. The Company’s brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fee platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 6.47% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for 2.19 million shares. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc owns 1.48 million shares or 5.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wildcat Capital Management Llc has 4.15% invested in the company for 101,712 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Llc has invested 3.74% in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

