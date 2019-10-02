Affinity Investment Advisors Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Holding By $5.94 Million; Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased By $16.08 Million Its Exelon (EXC) Holding

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 41.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 138,179 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 198,063 shares with $8.58 million value, down from 336,242 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $192.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 12.94 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 14.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 342,035 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 2.00 million shares with $95.71 million value, down from 2.34 million last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $46.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 1.92 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 10.51% above currents $47.69 stock price. Exelon had 10 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, June 14 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target in Thursday, May 16 report.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00M for 13.55 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.40M were reported by Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,474 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Trexquant Investment LP has 0.47% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 109,101 shares. First Bankshares Of Newtown has invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Cim Mangement Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 22,725 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 1,340 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 67,961 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn owns 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 1,612 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 79,441 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Com owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 9,113 shares. 114,142 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Rech Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Holderness Invs has 1.5% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 76,566 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 53,223 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 184,840 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 389,089 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.37% or 13.80M shares. American Invest Incorporated invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0.92% or 7.65M shares. Barr E S holds 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 13,232 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd owns 669,562 shares. Wilkins Counsel stated it has 1.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California-based Wealth Architects Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Citizens Bancshares Tru reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 21,959 were accumulated by Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Com. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 10,676 shares. Riverhead Llc reported 0.86% stake.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $3800 highest and $3600 lowest target. $37’s average target is 6.51% above currents $34.74 stock price. Pfizer had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The rating was upgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, August 28.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity. The insider Gottlieb Scott bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160.