Affinity Investment Advisors Decreased Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Position; Harding Loevner LP Decreased Its Cognex (CGNX) Holding

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) stake by 39.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,695 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 49,025 shares with $3.16 million value, down from 80,720 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind now has $12.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.34. About 509,925 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 20.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 645,827 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 2.47M shares with $118.61 million value, down from 3.12 million last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $8.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 354,854 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 40 shares. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 128 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 440 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Williams Jones & Associate reported 30,733 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited has 65,673 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 49,123 shares. Bridges Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 9,464 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Nuveen Asset Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 640,530 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 22,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,040 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 26,064 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 14,816 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 29,556 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is -20.75% below currents $49.84 stock price. Cognex had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $37.05M for 59.33 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 567,602 shares to 84.77 million valued at $798.49 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) stake by 139,586 shares and now owns 4.54M shares. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 223 shares. American Intll Gp has invested 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Brinker holds 0.07% or 30,870 shares in its portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 3,355 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Intrust Bank Na holds 0.23% or 14,435 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 1,990 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 265,873 shares. Blair William And Il owns 9,970 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 101,712 shares. Bokf Na owns 18,272 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 15,172 were accumulated by Umb Natl Bank N A Mo. The Illinois-based Savant has invested 0.06% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $482.48 million for 6.31 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

