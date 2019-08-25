Affinity Investment Advisors Decreased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Walleye Trading Has Cut Its Avnet (Put) (AVT) Holding

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 12.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,028 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 42,458 shares with $10.50 million value, down from 48,486 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $218.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63M shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Avnet Inc (Put) (AVT) stake by 89.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc sold 15,000 shares as Avnet Inc (Put) (AVT)’s stock declined 4.04%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 1,700 shares with $74,000 value, down from 16,700 last quarter. Avnet Inc (Put) now has $4.20B valuation. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 524,755 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hgk Asset Management has 1.98% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca reported 1,241 shares. Hillsdale Inv Inc reported 0.02% stake. North Star Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Impact Advsrs Lc invested 1.42% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division invested 0.69% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oarsman Capital Inc reported 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Massachusetts-based Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Raub Brock Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.89% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Drexel Morgan And holds 0.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,433 shares. Ami Inv Mngmt holds 4,591 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 11,465 were reported by Field And Main State Bank. Wealth Architects Llc stated it has 4,904 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.63% above currents $230.66 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Among 2 analysts covering Avnet (NYSE:AVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avnet has $5000 highest and $4700 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is 19.75% above currents $40.5 stock price. Avnet had 3 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, August 9 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) on Friday, August 9 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Euclidean Tech Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 50,111 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Utah Retirement reported 20,263 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Loews Corp holds 0% or 8,268 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 2.78M shares. Bp Public invested in 0.03% or 16,000 shares. Westfield Mngmt Com Lp reported 601,420 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 44,428 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). California Employees Retirement invested in 338,499 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 20,641 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup reported 48,737 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Walleye Trading Llc increased Vulcan Matls Co (Call) (NYSE:VMC) stake by 4,500 shares to 5,100 valued at $604,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Westlake Chem Corp (Call) (NYSE:WLK) stake by 10,400 shares and now owns 11,200 shares. The Trade Desk Inc (Call) was raised too.