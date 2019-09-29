Affinity Investment Advisors Decreased Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Price Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Position Has Lifted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 25.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,464 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, down from 50,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 1,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 19,584 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, up from 17,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 4,744 shares to 18,223 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 10,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,697 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Lc reported 24,245 shares. 999 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 6.19 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 96,785 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 55,895 shares. Blackrock holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 33.73M shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma has 1.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 126,199 were accumulated by Castleark Management Lc. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Violich Mgmt holds 0.24% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) stated it has 1,825 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Arcadia Mgmt Mi has 2.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 25,989 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 1.59 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,175 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 10,106 shares. Moreover, Thornburg has 3.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Buckingham Cap Mngmt invested in 69,785 shares. Town & Country Bank Commerce Dba First Bankers Trust Commerce holds 20,461 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Management Llc reported 1,960 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 40,752 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 7.16 million shares. Lvm Cap Mi owns 44,736 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com has 0.98% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 38,638 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 60,997 shares. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0.49% or 31,474 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 2.57 million shares stake. First National Bank has 4,398 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 266,547 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Holt Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Lp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

