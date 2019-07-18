Affinity Investment Advisors Decreased Holding in Allstate (ALL) by $576,220 as Shares Rose; Oz Management LP Increased Lgi Homes (LGIH) Position

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 32,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $103.23. About 792,247 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 175.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 160,577 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 15/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Community in North Dallas; 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition Invented LGI-2238; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 23/04/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 03/05/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports April 2018 Home Closings; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Perspiration Guard for Itching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892)

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.61M for 14.58 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3.66% or 68,070 shares. First Personal Financial reported 513 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Bancorporation has 0.16% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 11,265 shares. 202,495 are held by Us State Bank De. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0.41% or 54,904 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 563 shares. Srb Corporation stated it has 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 1.47 million shares. Alesco Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 6,302 shares. Fairfield Bush And owns 2,596 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability owns 8,856 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 49,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 13,187 were reported by Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Co. Harding Loevner LP holds 3,058 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.00 million activity.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 31,200 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 58,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,900 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 4,706 shares. Moon Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 57,076 shares. Wellington Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 173,458 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 13,018 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 18 shares. Scout accumulated 63,937 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 12,919 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,490 shares. Parkside Fin Retail Bank Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 13 shares. Moreover, First Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 63,298 shares. 156,268 were reported by Boston Prtnrs.