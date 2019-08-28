Affinity Investment Advisors Decreased Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG) Holding by $2.60 Million; Market Value Rose; As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Market Valuation Rose, Robotti Robert Trimmed Its Position by $371,540

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 28,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.07M, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 242,255 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG) by 35.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 53,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 94,677 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 147,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 483,157 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27

