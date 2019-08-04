Affinity Investment Advisors Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Holding By $3.12 Million; Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) Sentiment Is 1.46

Ohio Valley Banc Corp (OVBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 19 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold their equity positions in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. The funds in our database reported: 891,636 shares, up from 863,476 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ohio Valley Banc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 29.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,494 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 39,815 shares with $7.56M value, down from 56,309 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $112.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, March 11. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, March 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $221 target. Cowen & Co maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, February 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $234 target.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. The insider SUGAR RONALD D sold 2,000 shares worth $380,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,551 were reported by Franklin Street Advsr Nc. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 4,055 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 185,004 shares. Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.64% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Allstate Corporation invested 0.39% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.93% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Vision Mngmt Inc has invested 0.42% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,425 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 6,551 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Stanley owns 4,953 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Co has invested 1.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gradient Invs Lc holds 0.04% or 3,573 shares. 39,185 are owned by Jacobs & Company Ca. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc reported 1,090 shares stake.

The stock decreased 4.07% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 459 shares traded. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) has declined 26.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical OVBC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ohio Valley Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVBC); 18/04/2018 – OVBC Announces Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Safety Zones; Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley Annual and Recurring Safety Zones Update; 04/05/2018 – Strong thunderstorms threaten to hit Ohio Valley, New England and Texas; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulations; Sector Ohio Valley Annual and Recurring Special Local Regulations Update; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Valley Banc 1Q EPS 71c; 02/04/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Ohio Valley Elec. Rtgs Unafctd By FES Filing

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services and products. The company has market cap of $160.86 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Consumer Finance. It has a 16.21 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13,042 activity.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. for 31,350 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 100,763 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 23,900 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,618 shares.

