Affinity Investment Advisors Cut Its Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG) Stake; Malvern Federal Bancorp Has 1.06 Sentiment

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG) stake by 35.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 53,124 shares as Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG)’s stock rose 12.12%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 94,677 shares with $4.71M value, down from 147,801 last quarter. Hartford Finl Svcs now has $21.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 2.12M shares traded or 13.47% up from the average. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes

Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc (MLVF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.51, from 3.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 17 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 16 sold and decreased stock positions in Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 4.72 million shares, down from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 13 Increased: 14 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 6,602 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (MLVF) has declined 13.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking services and products to consumer and business clients in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $164.78 million. The firm offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It has a 16.75 P/E ratio. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 11.55% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. for 705,782 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 148,798 shares or 5.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.54% invested in the company for 640,587 shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 1.49% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 531,142 shares.

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HIG’s profit will be $446.12 million for 11.81 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Franklin Resources reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 22.60 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 3,927 were reported by Whittier Tru. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 84,385 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 5,040 shares stake. Moreover, Hartford Inv Management has 0.01% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Wright Investors reported 0.12% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.43% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 5.39M shares. Milestone Group Incorporated has 0.17% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Glenmede Tru Na holds 6,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 214,839 shares. Adirondack Rech & Mgmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).