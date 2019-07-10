Affinity Investment Advisors Cut Home Depot (HD) Holding by $3.18 Million; Stock Rose; Wisconsin Capital Management Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Has Cut by $1.26 Million

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,125 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 41,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $119.98. About 230,239 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 24.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, down from 67,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $209.56. About 1.37M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.95 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.04 million shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability reported 10,131 shares stake. Grassi Invest Management holds 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 38,229 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 11,889 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Grimes & holds 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4,585 shares. 1,150 were reported by Peoples Financial Ser. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,295 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 14,602 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 5.35 million shares. Ionic Cap Management holds 0.04% or 1,288 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 1.22 million shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Co invested in 4,843 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Umb Bankshares N A Mo accumulated 222,619 shares or 1.3% of the stock. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 1,911 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Assoc, Georgia-based fund reported 99,905 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. $24.74M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Conroy Kevin T on Thursday, January 24. 169,109 Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares with value of $13.23 million were sold by COWARD D SCOTT.