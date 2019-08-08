Affinity Investment Advisors Boosted Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding; ATRESMEDIA CORPORACION DE MEDIOS DE COMU (AIOSF) SI Increased By 2.56%

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 10.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,180 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 32,338 shares with $4.38 million value, up from 29,158 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $69.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $121.84. About 1.62 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE

ATRESMEDIA CORPORACION DE MEDIOS DE COMU (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had an increase of 2.56% in short interest. AIOSF’s SI was 16,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.56% from 15,600 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 23 days are for ATRESMEDIA CORPORACION DE MEDIOS DE COMU (OTCMKTS:AIOSF)’s short sellers to cover AIOSF’s short positions. It closed at $3.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 33,885 shares to 133,920 valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 66,088 shares and now owns 40,861 shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $110 target in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.74% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 20,329 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt invested in 21,887 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Tru Advsrs invested in 11,080 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Garde Capital reported 6,687 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 4.19 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Financial Bank Of The West reported 8,891 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl invested in 0.05% or 21,578 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 25,616 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Inv House Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 6,456 shares. Old Bank In reported 0.06% stake. At Bancorporation, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,563 shares. Reliant Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 20,670 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. 11,593 are owned by Sandy Spring National Bank.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, S.A. engages in television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $801.16 million. It operates 60 television channels and 31 radio stations in 12 countries under the Antena 3, La Sexta, Neox, Nova, Mega Atreseries, Onda Cero, Europa FM, and Onda MelodÃ­a brands. It has a 4.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides publishing services in the areas of culture, education, information, and audiovisual entertainment; operates canalbingo.es, an online gaming site; produces and broadcasts audiovisual products and sports events; and produces films.